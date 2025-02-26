Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Announces Earnings Results

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Avingtrans had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.32%.
Avingtrans Trading Up 4.0 %
AVG traded up GBX 13.95 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 363.95 ($4.61). 46,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.82. Avingtrans has a twelve month low of GBX 331 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 444 ($5.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 372.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 390.93. The company has a market cap of £116.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.52.
Avingtrans Company Profile
Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.
