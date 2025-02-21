Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $20.80. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 39,891 shares traded.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Up 5.8 %
About Ascentage Pharma Group International
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
