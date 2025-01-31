Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 5,286 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 734,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 114,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $5.58 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

