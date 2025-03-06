Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 884378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.