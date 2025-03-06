American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, Zacks reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. American Public Education updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.090-0.170 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

American Public Education Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of APEI stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 109,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,999. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $340.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

