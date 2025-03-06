Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78), Zacks reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 297,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $432.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

