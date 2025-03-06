Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%.
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.0 %
Costco Wholesale stock traded down $21.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,026.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $987.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $941.75.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on COST
Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.