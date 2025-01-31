iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,431,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40,852 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $6,201,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $4,407,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

