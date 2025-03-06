Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.24. 8,373,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,221,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,877.65. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,357 shares of company stock worth $3,988,140 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

