Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

Shares of STLXF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

