Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance
Shares of STLXF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About Stellar AfricaGold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stellar AfricaGold
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.