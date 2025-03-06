Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.940-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

