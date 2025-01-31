Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Barclays increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,781,300. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $723,721.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,720.62. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,758 shares of company stock worth $13,506,861. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $223.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $125.15 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

