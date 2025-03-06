Reviewing SolarBank (SUUN) & Its Peers

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SolarBank to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarBank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million -$2.56 million -16.36 SolarBank Competitors $10.10 billion $855.48 million 32.08

SolarBank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SolarBank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% SolarBank Competitors 7.00% 10.41% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SolarBank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarBank Competitors 572 2869 2109 16 2.28

SolarBank currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 3.24%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarBank is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SolarBank competitors beat SolarBank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

