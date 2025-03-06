Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in February

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
RUBSF stock remained flat at C$25.82 during trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. Rubis has a 52 week low of C$23.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.99.
