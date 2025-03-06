Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in February

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Rubis Price Performance

RUBSF stock remained flat at C$25.82 during trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. Rubis has a 52 week low of C$23.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.99.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.