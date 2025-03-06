Promising Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 6th

Rigetti Computing, Visionary, and Visionary are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million to around two billion dollars. These companies often offer higher growth potential but come with increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 78,884,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,967,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides education resources to students worldwide. The company offers educational programs for secondary school, college, university, and advanced degree students that include degree-oriented educational programs, such as OSSD program, career-oriented two-year college, four-year university programs, and master’s programs; and high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services.

Visionary stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 126,656,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Visionary has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

