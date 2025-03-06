Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$352.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.3 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,134. Samsara has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $5,160,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 64,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,969,702.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 755,001 shares in the company, valued at $34,692,295.95. This trade represents a 7.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,520 shares of company stock valued at $58,644,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Samsara stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.05% of Samsara at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

