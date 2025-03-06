Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,600 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 1,065,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.1 days.

Logan Energy Price Performance

LOECF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Logan Energy has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

