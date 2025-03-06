Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESGR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.20. 140,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.82. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $275.02 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total value of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

