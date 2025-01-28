Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,364 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 619.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 87,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 46.13 and a current ratio of 46.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

