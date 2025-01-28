Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

