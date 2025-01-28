Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 608,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 119,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 466,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

