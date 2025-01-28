Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 169 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,157,968. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,694 shares of company stock worth $9,676,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

