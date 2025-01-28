Xylem (XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $2,182,197.09 billion for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.220-4.240 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.22-$4.24 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. Xylem has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

