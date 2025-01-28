Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after buying an additional 156,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 698,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $155.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

