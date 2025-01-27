Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 493,295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Light & Wonder by 57.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 118.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 1.1 %

LNW stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.