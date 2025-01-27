Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 493,295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Light & Wonder by 57.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 118.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.
Light & Wonder Trading Down 1.1 %
LNW stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
