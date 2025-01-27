Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in UGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2,050.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 0.5 %

UGI stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI Profile



UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

