Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7,907.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $62.49 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.