Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7,907.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.
NASDAQ XT opened at $62.49 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
