Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 397 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

