Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in DT Midstream by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

