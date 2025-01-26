UMB Bank n.a. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Universal Display by 217.4% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 625.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $150.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

