Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in E. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 33.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ENI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ENI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 206,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on E. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 target price (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

