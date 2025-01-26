Tudor Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Tudor Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 122,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

