SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,486,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,485,000 after purchasing an additional 576,768 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Belden in the third quarter worth $11,814,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belden by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,532,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,320,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 708,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

NYSE:BDC opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.09. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

In related news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,751.26. This trade represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

