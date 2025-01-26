United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $112.36 and last traded at $113.77. Approximately 22,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 109,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,072.40. This represents a 18.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. This represents a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

