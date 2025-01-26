Ballentine Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Stellantis by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,089,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,146 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in Stellantis by 26.4% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after buying an additional 1,880,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,492 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Stellantis by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,445,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,497 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Stellantis by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

