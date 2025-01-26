Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Titan Machinery by 116.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $15.75 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

