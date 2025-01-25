Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE FY2025 Earnings

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
CAE Stock Down 0.4 %
CAE stock opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$22.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.
