Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE FY2025 Earnings

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.56.

CAE stock opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$22.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

