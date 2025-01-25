Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for AAL Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,152 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

