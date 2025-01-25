FY2025 EPS Estimates for Iris Energy Lowered by Roth Capital

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.