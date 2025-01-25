BWS Financial Issues Negative Estimate for Symbotic Earnings

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. BWS Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYM. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

SYM opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 32.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,050 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.1% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,048,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 242,661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 76.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 379,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 384,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $48,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,425.44. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $131,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,756. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,993 shares of company stock worth $3,490,555. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

