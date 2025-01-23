Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $201,000 Stock Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Torrid were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $3,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Price Performance

CURV opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

