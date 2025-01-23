Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

