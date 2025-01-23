BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

BOKF opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

