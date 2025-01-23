Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Executive Leadership Changes

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) recently reported in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 15, 2025, the appointment of Elizabeth B. Taylor as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. This appointment was effective immediately on the same date.

Get alerts:

Ms. Taylor, aged 49, brings over two decades of experience in financial leadership roles to her new position. She previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Imbed Biosciences, Inc., a privately held medical device company specializing in innovative wound care solutions. Additionally, she founded Burnett Taylor Consulting, LLC, an advisory firm catering to high net worth clients, and has held various executive positions in finance and operations at esteemed firms such as PioneerPath Capital and Tala Investments, LP. Ms. Taylor holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Following Ms. Taylor’s appointment, the Company entered into an executive employment agreement with her, outlining the terms of her tenure as the Chief Financial Officer. Per the agreement, Ms. Taylor’s annual base salary is set at $250,000, subject to adjustment at the discretion of the Compensation Committee. She will also be eligible for annual stock awards and cash bonuses based on performance metrics.

In conjunction with Ms. Taylor’s appointment, Michael D. McNeil, who served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since April 2018, has transitioned his role to Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.

Mr. McNeil’s amended and restated employment agreement, effective January 15, 2025, includes an increase in his base salary and eligibility for annual cash bonuses based on performance metrics. The agreement also outlines severance terms in case of termination under specific circumstances.

A press release issued by Sanara MedTech Inc. on January 21, 2025, announced these executive leadership changes and highlighted the Company’s focus on developing transformative technologies in the medical sector to enhance clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol SMTI. Sanara MedTech Inc. remains committed to its mission of delivering innovative solutions in the surgical, chronic wound, and skincare markets. More details about the Company’s products and operations can be found on its official website.

This news update and regulatory disclosure aim to keep shareholders and stakeholders informed about the latest developments within Sanara MedTech Inc.’s executive team.

For more information, please visit the Sanara MedTech Inc. website or contact Investor Relations at IR@sanaramedtech.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sanara MedTech’s 8K filing here.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Articles