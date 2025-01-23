Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Immatics FY2025 Earnings

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immatics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt forecasts that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMTX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $650.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.77. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

