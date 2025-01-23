Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Omeros FY2025 Earnings

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Omeros in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omeros’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMER. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Omeros has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omeros by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Omeros by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

