Brokers Set Expectations for Innoviva FY2025 Earnings

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Innoviva in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Innoviva’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Innoviva stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 361,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

