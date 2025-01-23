Paul Hayes Acquires 20 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £154.80 ($190.57).
Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Paul Hayes acquired 5 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,110 ($50.60).
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($182.37).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 0.4 %
HWDN opened at GBX 784 ($9.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 736 ($9.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.10). The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,704.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 870.47.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.
Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.
Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.
