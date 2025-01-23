Paul Hayes Acquires 20 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £154.80 ($190.57).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Paul Hayes acquired 5 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,110 ($50.60).

On Tuesday, November 19th, Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($182.37).

HWDN opened at GBX 784 ($9.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 736 ($9.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.10). The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,704.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 870.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 849 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 951.50 ($11.71).

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

