Analysts Issue Forecasts for STOK FY2025 Earnings

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $530.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,052,000 after buying an additional 1,488,371 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 427,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,123,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 38,446 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 13,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $178,217.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,902.96. This trade represents a 22.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $78,852.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,671 shares in the company, valued at $877,615.38. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

