Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on REGN FY2025 Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $38.93 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,015.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $37.72 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $680.03 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $666.25 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $733.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $943.95.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

